The Outback Power Flexware 1000 is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["The FLEXware 1000 is for applications with large power requirements such as large residential, commercial or village power systems.","The FLEXware 1000 system architecture is capable of supporting up to four OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, four OutBack charge controllers, and all the required AC and DC components and wiring.","Utilizing a compact design, FLEXware 1000 AC and DC enclosures accommodate all of the essential protective devices with lots of room for additional breakers and large cable connections and can be mounted either vertically or horizontally."]