The Outback Power Flexware 250 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Accommodates all of the essential protective devices in the smallest possible space
Extremely compact design and unique mounting features Mount capabilities on each end of a single FX Series Inverter/Charger Constructed of powder-coated aluminum; ETL listed.
Advanced power management capabilities
Integrated AC and DC disconnect switches.
Highly durable and weather-resistant construction
Modular design for easy expansion and customization.
Comprehensive monitoring and control options

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power Flexware 250
Flexware 250 Identifier
Max Ac Current: 250 Amps
Max Dc Current: 175 Amps
Operating Voltage: 120/240 VAC, 12/24/48 VDC
Operating Temperature: -20°C to 60°C
Weight: 2.2 lb (1 kg)
Dimensions: Height: 9.52" (24.18 cm), Width: 6.66" (16.92 cm), Depth: 6.89" (17.5 cm)
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Current Charge Max A: 175
Weight Kg: 1
Dimensions Cm: [17.5,16.92,24.18]
Unique Selling Proposition: The FLEXware 250 accommodates all of the essential protective devices in the smallest possible space at the lowest installed cost. Utilizing an extremely compact design and unique mounting features, one or two FLEXware 250 enclosures can be mounted on each end of a single FX Series Inverter/Charger. The FLEXware 250 enclosure is constructed of powder-coated aluminum and has been ETL listed.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-41b3-7bb1-8aa4-97dc54719a3f

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:03.583397Z