The Outback Power FW-SP-ACA is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Affordable, "All-In-One", AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection
Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
Engineered and Manufactured by OutBack Power Systems
Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers
Both AC and DC protection on multiple circuits (two AC and one DC) through thermally fused Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs)
LED visual indicators provide status monitoring that shows operational status in real-time

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FW-SP-ACA
FW-SP-ACA Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 120-240VAC/12-48VDC
Voltage Protection Level: 390VAC/150VDC
Ac Or Dc: AC/DC
Maximum Surge Current 8 20 Ms: 30kA per circuit
Energy Rating: 2500 joules
Frequency: 50/60 Hz
Protection Type: Thermally Fused MOV
Number Of Protected Circuits: 2 AC/1DC
Mounting: FW-ACA
Weight Kg: 0.57
Dimensions L X W X H: 215.9 x 171.5 x 63.5 mm
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Dimensions Cm: [21.59,17.15,6.35]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger.","The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike.","The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is the only choice when you want to protect your FX Series Inverter/Charger from the harmful effects of transient power surges."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-5432-728e-b08d-f5a9f4393692

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:08.882996Z