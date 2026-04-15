The Outback Power FW-SP-ACA is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger.","The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike.","The OutBack Power FLEXware Surge Protector is the only choice when you want to protect your FX Series Inverter/Charger from the harmful effects of transient power surges."]