The Outback Power FXR/VFXR A-Series is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Modular, stackable
Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.
Operating modes
Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.
GridZero operating mode
Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.
Sinewave output
In 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.
Sealed models
2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.
Vented models
2800VA, 3500VA or 3600VA.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FXR/VFXR A-Series
FXR/VFXR A-Series Identifier
Instantaneous Power 100ms: 4800VA
Surge Power 5 Sec: 4500VA
Peak Power 30 Min: 2500VA
Continuous Power Rating @ 25°c: 2000VA
Nominal Dc Input Voltage: 12VDC
Ac Output Voltage Selectable: 120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
Ac Output Frequency Selectable: 60Hz (50Hz)
Typical Efficiency: 90%
Peak Power: 2500VA
Ac Output Voltage: 120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
Ac Output Frequency: 60Hz (50Hz)
Voltage Nominal V: [12]
Power Continuous W: 2000
Unique Selling Proposition: The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers. Available in power ranges from 2000 to 3600W, multiple units may be stacked and connected with other OutBack Power electronics for seamless system integration and the ability to function in a wide variety of applications, and system sizes. FXR inverter/chargers provide absolute dependability in mission- critical installations no matter how harsh or challenging the conditions.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9320-2b2e-7b39-a917-c25a8e0c3416

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T16:49:08.586172Z