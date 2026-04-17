The Outback Power FXR/VFXR A-Series is No positioning statement available.

Modular, stackable Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.

Operating modes Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.

GridZero operating mode Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.

Sinewave output In 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.

Sealed models 2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.