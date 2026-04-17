The Outback Power FXR/VFXR A-Series is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FXR/VFXR A-Series ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9320
Key Features
- Modular, stackable
- Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.
- Operating modes
- Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.
- GridZero operating mode
- Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.
- Sinewave output
- In 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.
- Sealed models
- 2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.
- Vented models
- 2800VA, 3500VA or 3600VA.
Technical Specifications
|FXR/VFXR A-Series Identifier
|Instantaneous Power 100ms:
|4800VA
|Surge Power 5 Sec:
|4500VA
|Peak Power 30 Min:
|2500VA
|Continuous Power Rating @ 25°c:
|2000VA
|Nominal Dc Input Voltage:
|12VDC
|Ac Output Voltage Selectable:
|120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
|Ac Output Frequency Selectable:
|60Hz (50Hz)
|Typical Efficiency:
|90%
|Peak Power:
|2500VA
|Ac Output Voltage:
|120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
|Ac Output Frequency:
|60Hz (50Hz)
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12]
|Power Continuous W:
|2000
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers. Available in power ranges from 2000 to 3600W, multiple units may be stacked and connected with other OutBack Power electronics for seamless system integration and the ability to function in a wide variety of applications, and system sizes. FXR inverter/chargers provide absolute dependability in mission- critical installations no matter how harsh or challenging the conditions.