The Outback Power FXR/VFXR Series is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Modular, stackable
Up to nine units can be combined for three-phase operation and ten in parallel, single- phase or series/parallel, split-phase operation.
Operating modes
Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist and seamless reliable backup power.
GridZero operating mode
Minimizes grid dependence in areas where incentives are changing and utility sell- back is limited.
Sinewave output
Sinewave output in 12V, 24V or 48V versions with a typical operating efficiency up to 93%.
Sealed models
2000VA, 2500VA or 3000VA.
Vented models
2800VA, 3500VA or 3600VA.
Both off-grid and grid-tied functionality in one unit
The new FXR features and technologies on the acclaimed FX platform include.
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
With expanded charging voltages and time parameters, enabling system designers to accommodate the specific charging profiles and algorithms of new and emerging energy storage technologies including Lithium Ion, Aqueous Ion and Flow chemistry batteries.
Easy system upgradability in the field
FXR inverter/chargers can be paired with a MATE3 to add OPTICS RE to monitor and control system performance from any location.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FXR/VFXR Series
FXR/VFXR Series Identifier
Peak Power: 2500VA
Continuous Power Rating: 2000VA
Nominal Dc Input Voltage: 12VDC
Ac Output Voltage: 120VAC (100 to 130VAC)
Ac Output Frequency: 60Hz (50Hz)
Continuous Ac Output Current: 16.7AAC
Typical Efficiency: 90%
Instantaneous Power: 4800VA
Surge Power: 4500VA
Power Continuous W: 2000
Voltage Nominal V: [12,120]
Current Charge Max A: 16.7
Usp Selected: The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers.
Unique Selling Proposition: The industry's most trusted and proven platform for backup power—that's the essence of OutBack Power's FXR Series of inverter/chargers. Capable of off-grid or grid-connected operation in a single model, the FXR Grid/Hybrid inverter/chargers provide system designers with unprecedented flexibility and compatibility for nearly any power conversion scenario. FXR inverter/chargers provide absolute dependability in mission- critical installations no matter how harsh or challenging the conditions.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932d-0ca1-75c8-b530-0213e84dbdc6

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T22:40:15.936Z