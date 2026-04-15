The Outback Power HUB is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: HUB ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Centralized System Communication
- Enables connected OutBack components to work together as one coordinated system.
- Supports Inverter Stacking
- Allows multiple inverters to operate in unison for increased system capacity.
- Load Sharing Capability
- Helps distribute power demands across connected devices for balanced performance.
- Power Save Coordination
- Manages on/off signals to optimize energy efficiency when full output isn't needed.
- Simple Connectivity
- Uses standard Ethernet CAT5 cables with RJ45 modular jacks for easy setup.
- Communication stacking
- Communication stacking.
- Load share and power save on/off signals
- Load share and power save on/off signals.
- Standard interconnection cabling
- Standard interconnection cabling.
- Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks
- Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks.
Technical Specifications
|HUB Identifier
|Communication Type:
|System stacking, load share, and power save signaling.
|Cabling:
|Standard Ethernet CAT5 with RJ45 modular jacks.
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The HUB system communications manager is the backbone of your networked OutBack power conversion system.","The OutBack HUB communicates stacking, load share and power save on/off signals.","Through the use of a HUB, your system is completely coordinated and managed by the MATE."]