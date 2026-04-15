The OutBack Power M-Series is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: M-Series ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- True Sinewave Output
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- Intelligent Battery Charging
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- Modular Stackable Design
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- High Operating Efficiency
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- Weather-Resistant Sealed Chassis
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- Corrosion Resistant Internal Components
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- Field Serviceable
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- Neutral/Ground Switching
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- Integrated Network Communications
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- Standard 5 Year Warranty
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- UL458 Certified
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Technical Specifications
|M-Series Identifier
|Continuous Power Rating:
|2000VA - 3600VA
|Ac Frequency Voltage:
|60Hz / 120VAC
|Ac Overload Capacity:
|Peak: 56AAC - 70AAC, RMS: 40AAC - 50AAC
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The OutBack Power M-Series inverter/charger is the superior choice when you need a reliable, powerful and modular true sinewave inverter/charger.","Industry leading surge power starts heavy loads such as air conditioners or pumps.","Power factor corrected battery charging gets the most out of your shore cord and generator while maximizing the life and performance of your batteries."]