The OutBack Power MATE / MATE2 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MATE / MATE2 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- Simple system management
- The easy-to-read 3.1" (8 cm) LCD is backlit for dark operating conditions.
- Context-based navigation
- Four soft keys allow easy context-based navigation of menus and functions.
- Immediate access
- Two hot keys give immediate access to AC and inverter functions.
- Timer based programming
- A built-in clock and calendar function enables timer based programming of inverter and charger operation.
- Permanent memory
- All of your settings are stored in permanent memory to eliminate the need to reprogram in the event of a system shutdown or battery replacement.
Technical Specifications
|MATE / MATE2 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The MATE system display and controllers are complete management tools for your OutBack Power system. Through the use of a single MATE you can remotely manage and monitor multiple inverter/chargers, MX60s and any future OutBack power conversion and control products.
|Weight Kg:
|0.45
|Dimensions Cm:
|[14.6,10.8,5.08]