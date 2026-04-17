The Outback Power Radian A-Series GS8048A is No positioning statement available.

Modular, stackable up to ten units in parallel, split- phase operation (120/240V).

Dual AC inputs for grid/generator flexibility with no external switching required.

Operational stability unparalleled surge capability.

Field upgrade-ability easy field upgrade-ability and stacking capability for large system scaling.

System commissioning simplified system commissioning through a powerful, easy to use configuration wizard and multi-mode operational flexibility.

GridZero technology energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs providing precise balancing between using stored energy, solar and utility power, blending-in the latter to overcome surges and load spikes when needed.

Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.

Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.