The Outback Power Radian A-Series GS8048A is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Modular, stackable
up to ten units in parallel, split- phase operation (120/240V).
Dual AC inputs
for grid/generator flexibility with no external switching required.
Operational stability
unparalleled surge capability.
Field upgrade-ability
easy field upgrade-ability and stacking capability for large system scaling.
System commissioning
simplified system commissioning through a powerful, easy to use configuration wizard and multi-mode operational flexibility.
GridZero technology
energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs providing precise balancing between using stored energy, solar and utility power, blending-in the latter to overcome surges and load spikes when needed.
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
in one unit.
System monitoring
via web interface with OPTICS RE.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power Radian A-Series GS8048A
Radian A-Series GS8048A Identifier
Continuous Power Rating: 8000
Ac Output Voltage: 120/240 VAC
Dimensions: 28" x 16" x 8.7"
Input Voltage: 48 VDC
Peak Power Rating: 9000
Surge Power Rating: 12000
Ac Frequency: 60
Weight Kg: 56.7
Voltage Nominal V: [48]
Power Continuous W: 8000
Dimensions Cm: [71.12,40.64,22.1]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The acclaimed Radian Series inverter/chargers from OutBack Power™ make solar and backup power available and accessible in one platform.","The Radian GS8048A and GS4048A feature dual AC inputs for grid/generator flexibility with no external switching required, unparalleled surge capability and operational stability, easy field upgrade-ability and stacking capability for large system scaling, simplified system commissioning through a powerful, easy to use configuration wizard and multi-mode operational flexibility.","These inverter/chargers incorporate OutBack Power's GridZero technology: energy management for self-generation and self- consumption programs providing precise balancing between using stored energy, solar and utility power, blending-in the latter to overcome surges and load spikes when needed."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9320-4e21-70c4-b7ee-5d86607b9135

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T16:49:15.060946Z