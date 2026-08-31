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The SMA GridLink AC is UPS architecture decouples data center loads from the grid to resolve interconnection issues and enhance operational stability.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SMA GridLink AC
GridLink AC Identifier
FolderSlug: p-8506c55fab5c
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-8506c55fab5c/images
Company Name: SMA
Product Name: GridLink AC
Product Url: https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-26
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Unique Selling Proposition: UPS architecture decouples data center loads from the grid to resolve interconnection issues and enhance operational stability.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-8506c55fab5c

Last Scraped: 2026-08-31T16:58:07.452Z