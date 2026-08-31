The SMA GridLink DC is Power conversion system facilitates direct 800V DC power delivery from the grid to high-performance AI computing environments to maximize efficiency and scalability.
[ Product Visualization: GridLink DC ]
Hardware Ref: p-aa4364
Technical Specifications
|GridLink DC Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-aa43647bc0f6
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-aa43647bc0f6/images
|Company Name:
|SMA
|Product Name:
|GridLink DC
|Product Url:
|https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-26
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|Planned for deployment in 2027.
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Power conversion system facilitates direct 800V DC power delivery from the grid to high-performance AI computing environments to maximize efficiency and scalability.
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":[800]}
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[800]