The Solis EverCore is EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh.
[ Product Visualization: EverCore ]
Hardware Ref: p-a6d1fa
Technical Specifications
|EverCore Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a6d1faa2917e
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a6d1faa2917e\images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|EverCore
|Product Url:
|https://www.solisinverters.com/global/conews/solis-launches-evercore-all-in-one-commercial-storage_gl.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|GENERA 2025
|Release Date:
|Image Groups:
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|Specs:
|{"current_string_input_a":"21","capacity_cell_ah":"314","time_transfer_ms":"10","overload_pct":"160","time_overload_ms":"200","power_continuous_w":"125000","capacity_kwh":"261","power_system_max_w":"1250000","capacity_system_max_kwh":"15660"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh.
|Current String Input A:
|21
|Capacity Cell Ah:
|314
|Time Transfer Ms:
|10
|Overload Pct:
|160
|Time Overload Ms:
|200
|Power Continuous W:
|125000
|Capacity Kwh:
|261
|Power System Max W:
|1250000
|Capacity System Max Kwh:
|15660