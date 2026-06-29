The Solis FlexAIO is The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design.
[ Product Visualization: FlexAIO ]
Hardware Ref: p-d2e6eb
Technical Specifications
|FlexAIO Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-d2e6ebf89816
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-d2e6ebf89816\images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|FlexAIO
|Product Url:
|https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexaio.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-d2e6ebf89816/images/pasted-048c8e87.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexaio.html
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|FLexAIO-S7-EH1P(3-10)K-NV-ND-D
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":"230.0","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"314.0","cycle_life":"6000","pv_oversizing_max_pct":"200.0","overload_max_pct":"150.0","transfer_time_max_ms":"10.0","temp_operating_min_c":"-25.0","temp_operating_max_c":"60.0"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design.
|Voltage Nominal V:
|230.0
|Battery Cell Capacity Ah:
|314.0
|Cycle Life:
|6000
|Pv Oversizing Max Pct:
|200.0
|Overload Max Pct:
|150.0
|Transfer Time Max Ms:
|10.0
|Temp Operating Min C:
|-25.0
|Temp Operating Max C:
|60.0