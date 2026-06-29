The Solis FlexCore-OD is The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis FlexCore-OD
FlexCore-OD Identifier
FolderSlug: p-5f3d2fb94ce7
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-5f3d2fb94ce7\images
Company Name: Solis
Product Name: FlexCore-OD
Product Url: https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexcore-od.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: RE+ 2024
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://solisstorage.com/en/product/flexcore-od.html
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: FlexCore-OD
Specs: {"capacity_min_kwh":"48","capacity_max_kwh":"253","expansion_max_kwh":"1500","expansion_system_max_mwh":"15.66","expansion_system_max_mw":"1.25","module_capacity_kwh":"12","cell_capacity_ah":"314","cell_cycle_life":"8000","temp_range_min_c":"-30","temp_range_max_c":"55","switching_time_ms":"10","altitude_max_m":"4000"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications.
Capacity Min Kwh: 48
Capacity Max Kwh: 253
Expansion Max Kwh: 1500
Expansion System Max Mwh: 15.66
Expansion System Max Mw: 1.25
Module Capacity Kwh: 12
Cell Capacity Ah: 314
Cell Cycle Life: 8000
Temp Range Min C: -30
Temp Range Max C: 55
Switching Time Ms: 10
Altitude Max M: 4000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-5f3d2fb94ce7

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:44:53.979Z