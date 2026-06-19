The Sungrow EnergyBridge is The EnergyBridge is a 5-in-1 mini backup power solution that integrates switching and metering into a DIN-rail device, reducing residential installation time to just 20 seconds.
[ Product Visualization: EnergyBridge ]
Hardware Ref: p-f53dad
Technical Specifications
|EnergyBridge Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-f53dadd77346
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-f53dadd77346\images
|Company Name:
|Sungrow
|Product Name:
|EnergyBridge
|Product Url:
|https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-energybridge-the-industrys-first-mini-backup-power-solution-302797946.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-46a71c505961
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-11
|Release Date:
|2026-06-11
|Attached Items Below:
|Announced Details:
|Unveiled on June 11, 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|EB80S, EB80T
|Specs:
|{"current_rated_a":"80","switching_time_ms":"10","breaking_capacity_ka":"6","power_max_single_phase_w":"18400","power_max_three_phase_w":"55200","space_reduction_pct":"57","cost_reduction_pct":"12"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EnergyBridge is a 5-in-1 mini backup power solution that integrates switching and metering into a DIN-rail device, reducing residential installation time to just 20 seconds.
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Current Rated A:
|80
|Switching Time Ms:
|10
|Breaking Capacity Ka:
|6
|Power Max Single Phase W:
|18400
|Power Max Three Phase W:
|55200
|Space Reduction Pct:
|57
|Cost Reduction Pct:
|12