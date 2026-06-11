The Sungrow MG12RL is The MG12RL is a 3-phase hybrid inverter offering 12 kW of power, 200% DC/AC oversizing, and a ultra-fast 4 ms backup transition.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Sungrow MG12RL
MG12RL Identifier
FolderSlug: p-ca3a7219bf9e
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-ca3a7219bf9e\images
Company Name: Sungrow
Product Name: MG12RL
Product Url: https://taiyangnews.info/storage/sungrow-3-phase-hybrid-inverter-12kw
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-b38566205526
Announced Date: 2026-06-05
Release Date: null
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: MG12RL
Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"12000","current_mppt_max_a":"20","oversizing_dc_ac_pct":"200","overload_pct":"170","overload_duration_s":"10","backup_switch_time_ms":"4","storage_capacity_max_kwh":"16","power_system_max_w":"96000","storage_system_max_kwh":"320","temp_ambient_max_c":"45"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The MG12RL is a 3-phase hybrid inverter offering 12 kW of power, 200% DC/AC oversizing, and a ultra-fast 4 ms backup transition.
Image Urls: []
Power Continuous W: 12000
Current Mppt Max A: 20
Oversizing Dc Ac Pct: 200
Overload Pct: 170
Overload Duration S: 10
Backup Switch Time Ms: 4
Storage Capacity Max Kwh: 16
Power System Max W: 96000
Storage System Max Kwh: 320
Temp Ambient Max C: 45

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-ca3a7219bf9e

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T18:44:10.914Z