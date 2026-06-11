The Sungrow MG12RL is The MG12RL is a 3-phase hybrid inverter offering 12 kW of power, 200% DC/AC oversizing, and a ultra-fast 4 ms backup transition.
[ Product Visualization: MG12RL ]
Hardware Ref: p-ca3a72
Technical Specifications
|MG12RL Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-ca3a7219bf9e
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-ca3a7219bf9e\images
|Company Name:
|Sungrow
|Product Name:
|MG12RL
|Product Url:
|https://taiyangnews.info/storage/sungrow-3-phase-hybrid-inverter-12kw
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-b38566205526
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-05
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|MG12RL
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"12000","current_mppt_max_a":"20","oversizing_dc_ac_pct":"200","overload_pct":"170","overload_duration_s":"10","backup_switch_time_ms":"4","storage_capacity_max_kwh":"16","power_system_max_w":"96000","storage_system_max_kwh":"320","temp_ambient_max_c":"45"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The MG12RL is a 3-phase hybrid inverter offering 12 kW of power, 200% DC/AC oversizing, and a ultra-fast 4 ms backup transition.
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Power Continuous W:
|12000
|Current Mppt Max A:
|20
|Oversizing Dc Ac Pct:
|200
|Overload Pct:
|170
|Overload Duration S:
|10
|Backup Switch Time Ms:
|4
|Storage Capacity Max Kwh:
|16
|Power System Max W:
|96000
|Storage System Max Kwh:
|320
|Temp Ambient Max C:
|45