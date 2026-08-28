The Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Optimized ESS is This residential energy storage system features a DC-coupled architecture and a high DC-to-AC oversizing ratio of up to 200% to maximize energy yield and efficiency.
[ Product Visualization: GO Optimized ESS ]
Hardware Ref: p-3a6975
Technical Specifications
|GO Optimized ESS Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-3a697551564e
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3a697551564e/images
|Company Name:
|Tigo Energy, Inc.
|Product Name:
|GO Optimized ESS
|Product Url:
|https://www.tigoenergy.com/go-optimized-ess
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This residential energy storage system features a DC-coupled architecture and a high DC-to-AC oversizing ratio of up to 200% to maximize energy yield and efficiency.
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":[120,240],"power_continuous_w":11400}
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240]
|Power Continuous W:
|11400