The Trinasolar Elementa + Electra is An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Trinasolar Elementa + Electra
Elementa + Electra Identifier
FolderSlug: p-58f40ae97755
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-58f40ae97755\images
Company Name: Trinasolar
Product Name: Elementa + Electra
Product Url: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/newsroom202606241002/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-eb508bcf6844
Announced Date: 2026-06-24
Release Date: null
Image Groups: null
Announced At: Intersolar Europe 2026
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: []
Attached Items Below: []
Documentation: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/newsroom202606241002/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: 13.8MVA/25MWh
Specs: {"power_output_mva":"13.8","energy_capacity_mwh":"25","cell_temp_diff_max_c":"2.5","response_time_ms":"10","cell_capacity_ah":"587"}
Unique Selling Proposition: An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications.
Power Output Mva: 13.8
Energy Capacity Mwh: 25
Cell Temp Diff Max C: 2.5
Response Time Ms: 10
Cell Capacity Ah: 587

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-58f40ae97755

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:22:14.420Z