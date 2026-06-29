The Trinasolar Elementa + Electra is An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications.
[ Product Visualization: Elementa + Electra ]
Hardware Ref: p-58f40a
Technical Specifications
|Elementa + Electra Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-58f40ae97755
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-58f40ae97755\images
|Company Name:
|Trinasolar
|Product Name:
|Elementa + Electra
|Product Url:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/newsroom202606241002/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-eb508bcf6844
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-24
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced At:
|Intersolar Europe 2026
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|[]
|Attached Items Below:
|[]
|Documentation:
|https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/newsroom202606241002/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|13.8MVA/25MWh
|Specs:
|{"power_output_mva":"13.8","energy_capacity_mwh":"25","cell_temp_diff_max_c":"2.5","response_time_ms":"10","cell_capacity_ah":"587"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications.
|Power Output Mva:
|13.8
|Energy Capacity Mwh:
|25
|Cell Temp Diff Max C:
|2.5
|Response Time Ms:
|10
|Cell Capacity Ah:
|587