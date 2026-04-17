The Victron Energy EasySolar-II GX is No positioning statement available.

Integrated Solar Charger and Inverter System The Victron EasySolar-II GX combines a solar charger, inverter, and MPPT solar regulator into a single compact system. This integration simplifies installation and reduces the need for multiple components, ensuring a streamlined solution for off-grid solar power management.

Advanced Monitoring with GX Touch Display The Victron EasySolar-II GX features an intuitive GX Touch display that allows users to monitor and control their solar energy system easily. This user interface provides real-time system status, battery condition, load usage, and solar power production data at a glance. Additionally, it connects seamlessly with Victron's VRM Online Portal for remote monitoring. This ensures users can keep track of their system's performance from anywhere, enhancing convenience and peace of mind. The combination of hardware and smart software enables efficient energy management tailored to individual needs.