The Victron Energy Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 is No positioning statement available.

Display and Bluetooth The display reads battery, inverter and solar charge controller parameters. The same parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.

Support for AC and DC coupled PV battery charging The Inverter RS supports the connection of AC coupled PV inverters on the AC output up to 6kVA, and a total battery charging capacity of up to 100A.

VRM Portal When the Inverter RS is connected to a GX device with internet connection, you can access our free remote monitoring website (VRM). This will display all your system data in a comprehensive graphical format. System settings can be changed remotely via the portal. Alarms can be received by email.