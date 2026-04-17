The Victron Energy Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- Display and Bluetooth
- The display reads battery, inverter and solar charge controller parameters. The same parameters can be accessed with a smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device. In addition, Bluetooth can be used to set up the system and to change settings with VictronConnect.
- Support for AC and DC coupled PV battery charging
- The Inverter RS supports the connection of AC coupled PV inverters on the AC output up to 6kVA, and a total battery charging capacity of up to 100A.
- VRM Portal
- When the Inverter RS is connected to a GX device with internet connection, you can access our free remote monitoring website (VRM). This will display all your system data in a comprehensive graphical format. System settings can be changed remotely via the portal. Alarms can be received by email.
- Built in PV isolator
- Both parallel PV strings connected to the MC4 plugs can be safely isolated with the large built-in switch on the bottom of the unit.
Technical Specifications
|Inverter RS Smart Solar 48/6000 Identifier
|Weight:
|11 kg
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[48]
|Weight Kg:
|11
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|450
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Inverter RS Smart Solar is a combination of a powerful 48VDC, 6kVA 230VAC inverter and a high-voltage, 80–450VDC, 4kW MPPT solar charger, designed for off-grid solar systems.","Thanks to its modern design and high-frequency technology, the inverter weighs only 11 kg and offers excellent efficiency, low standby consumption, and very quiet operation.","It features a built-in display to show battery, inverter, and solar charger data."]