The Victron Energy Inverter Smart is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High peak power surge capacity
A toroidal transformer provides a high peak power surge capacity, stable voltage, frequency and high quality sine-wave.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Inverter Smart
Inverter Smart Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The Inverter Smart is an efficient and reliable inverter. Built on our proven and field tested inverter platform, it now comes with a new slimmer design and full metal casing. Models are available in 1600VA, 2000VA, 3000VA and 5000VA for 12, 24 or 48V systems.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-9a01-7121-976b-635518b99aba

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:29.680978Z