The Victron Energy Inverter Smart is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Inverter Smart ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- High peak power surge capacity
- A toroidal transformer provides a high peak power surge capacity, stable voltage, frequency and high quality sine-wave.
Technical Specifications
|Inverter Smart Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Inverter Smart is an efficient and reliable inverter. Built on our proven and field tested inverter platform, it now comes with a new slimmer design and full metal casing. Models are available in 1600VA, 2000VA, 3000VA and 5000VA for 12, 24 or 48V systems.