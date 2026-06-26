The Victron Energy Multi RS 230V is A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.
[ Product Visualization: Multi RS 230V ]
Hardware Ref: p-827ddd
Technical Specifications
|Multi RS 230V Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-827ddda3a41b
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-827ddda3a41b\images
|Company Name:
|Victron Energy
|Product Name:
|Multi RS 230V
|Product Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/inverters-chargers/multi-rs
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-8ac8550a0170
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/inverters-chargers/multi-rs
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/upload/documents/Datasheet-Multi-RS-230V-EN.pdf
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-827ddda3a41b/images/pasted-f1caaba7.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|48/6000
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":"48","power_continuous_w":"6000","current_charge_max_a":"100"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.
|Voltage Nominal V:
|48
|Power Continuous W:
|6000
|Current Charge Max A:
|100