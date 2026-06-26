The Victron Energy Multi RS 230V is A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Multi RS 230V
Multi RS 230V Identifier
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Company Name: Victron Energy
Product Name: Multi RS 230V
Product Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/inverters-chargers/multi-rs
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-8ac8550a0170
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
Release Date: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://www.victronenergy.com/inverters-chargers/multi-rs
Documentation Pdf Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/upload/documents/Datasheet-Multi-RS-230V-EN.pdf
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Model Number: 48/6000
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":"48","power_continuous_w":"6000","current_charge_max_a":"100"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.
Voltage Nominal V: 48
Power Continuous W: 6000
Current Charge Max A: 100

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-827ddda3a41b

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T20:11:31.464Z