The Victron Energy MultiPlus and Quattro is No positioning statement available.

MultiPlus The MultiPlus is a combined inverter and charger in one package. It is a true sine wave inverter with many attributes including adaptive charging, hybrid Power Assist technology, plus multiple system integration features.

Quattro The Quattro is a combined inverter and charger, accepts two AC inputs and automatically connects to the active source. Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology plus multiple system integration features such as three or split phase operation and parallel operation.