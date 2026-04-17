The Victron Energy MultiPlus Compact is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Uninterrupted AC Power
In the event of a grid failure, or shore or generator power being disconnected, the inverter within the MultiPlus Compact is automatically activated and takes over supply to the connected loads. This happens so fast (less than 20 milliseconds) that computers and other electronic equipment will continue to operate without disruption.
PowerAssist
Boosting the capacity of shore or generator power. This feature takes the principle of PowerControl to a further dimension allowing the MultiPlus Compact to supplement the capacity of the alternative source. Where peak power is so often required only for a limited period, it is possible to reduce the size of generator needed or conversely enable more to be achieved from the typically limited shore connection.
Programmable Relay
The MultiPlus is equipped with a programmable relay that by default is set as an alarm relay.
Adaptive 4-Stage Charging Characteristics (Bulk – Sbsorption – Float – Storage)
The microprocessor-driven adaptive battery management system can be adjusted for various types of batteries. The adaptive function automatically adapts the charging process to battery use.
Variable Absorption Time
In the event of slight battery discharge, absorption is kept short to prevent overcharging and excessive gas formation. After deep discharging, the absorption time is automatically extended in order to fully charge the battery.
Multifunctional, with intelligent power management
The MultiPlus is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology, and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.
Two AC Outputs
The main output has no-break functionality. The MultiPlus takes over the supply to the connected loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore-/generator power is disconnected.
PowerControl
Dealing with limited generator, shore side or grid power.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy MultiPlus Compact
MultiPlus Compact Identifier
Cont Output Power At 25 C Va: 2000
Cont Output Power At 25 C W: 1600
Cont Output Power At 40 C W: 1450
Peak Power W: 4000
Maximum Efficiency Percent: 94
Zero Load Power W: 11
Input Voltage Range V Dc: 19 – 33
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Power Continuous W: 1600
Unique Selling Proposition: Victron Energy's MultiPlus Compact 12/24V 2000VA 120V Inverter/Chargers are a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that feature adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure. The MultiPlus is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology, and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure. The MultiPlus, as the name suggests, is a combined inverter and charger in one elegant package.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-54e1-7023-942f-e7ca22de1a7a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:08.671911Z