The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II GX is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II 48/5000/70-50 230V GX is a high-capacity inverter/charger with an integrated GX communication and monitoring platform. Built for advanced 48V off-grid, marine, RV, and backup systems, it combines a 5000VA pure sine wave inverter, a 70A adaptive battery charger, and a 50A high-speed transfer switch. When shore or generator power is present, it passes AC through while charging your battery bank.