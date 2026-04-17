The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II GX is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

5000VA pure sine wave inverter
Delivers clean, stable 230V AC power suitable for sensitive electronics and heavy household loads.
High surge capability
Supports demanding startups with up to 9000W peak output.
70A adaptive battery charger
Multi-stage charging for 48V banks, including lithium when configured.
50A transfer switch
Automatic and fast switching between AC input and inverter output.
PowerControl
Prevents overloading weak shore or generator sources by limiting AC input.
PowerAssist
Supplements limited AC input with battery power during load spikes.
Integrated GX monitoring
Built-in communication hub for system oversight and remote management.
Flexible interfaces
Supports BMS-Can, USB, Ethernet, VE. Direct, and Wi-Fi connections.
VE. Bus communication
Enables parallel or three-phase expansion and remote configuration.
Programmable relay
Can be set for alarms, generator start/stop, or custom triggers.
Durable steel enclosure
Rugged housing designed for mobile and stationary installations.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy MultiPlus-II GX
MultiPlus-II GX Identifier
Max Efficiency: 96%
Weight Kg: 20
Dimensions: 506 x 275 x 147
Voltage Nominal V: [48]
Dimensions Cm: [50.6,27.5,14.7]
Current Charge Max A: 70
Unique Selling Proposition: The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II 48/5000/70-50 230V GX is a high-capacity inverter/charger with an integrated GX communication and monitoring platform. Built for advanced 48V off-grid, marine, RV, and backup systems, it combines a 5000VA pure sine wave inverter, a 70A adaptive battery charger, and a 50A high-speed transfer switch. When shore or generator power is present, it passes AC through while charging your battery bank.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-7151-7255-9c33-5556987011a9

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:14.982202Z