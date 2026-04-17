The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II GX is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MultiPlus-II GX ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- 5000VA pure sine wave inverter
- Delivers clean, stable 230V AC power suitable for sensitive electronics and heavy household loads.
- High surge capability
- Supports demanding startups with up to 9000W peak output.
- 70A adaptive battery charger
- Multi-stage charging for 48V banks, including lithium when configured.
- 50A transfer switch
- Automatic and fast switching between AC input and inverter output.
- PowerControl
- Prevents overloading weak shore or generator sources by limiting AC input.
- PowerAssist
- Supplements limited AC input with battery power during load spikes.
- Integrated GX monitoring
- Built-in communication hub for system oversight and remote management.
- Flexible interfaces
- Supports BMS-Can, USB, Ethernet, VE. Direct, and Wi-Fi connections.
- VE. Bus communication
- Enables parallel or three-phase expansion and remote configuration.
- Programmable relay
- Can be set for alarms, generator start/stop, or custom triggers.
- Durable steel enclosure
- Rugged housing designed for mobile and stationary installations.
Technical Specifications
|MultiPlus-II GX Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|96%
|Weight Kg:
|20
|Dimensions:
|506 x 275 x 147
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[48]
|Dimensions Cm:
|[50.6,27.5,14.7]
|Current Charge Max A:
|70
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Victron Energy MultiPlus-II 48/5000/70-50 230V GX is a high-capacity inverter/charger with an integrated GX communication and monitoring platform. Built for advanced 48V off-grid, marine, RV, and backup systems, it combines a 5000VA pure sine wave inverter, a 70A adaptive battery charger, and a 50A high-speed transfer switch. When shore or generator power is present, it passes AC through while charging your battery bank.