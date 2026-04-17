The Victron Energy MultiPlus is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MultiPlus ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- Multifunctional, with intelligent power management
- The MultiPlus is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology, and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure
- Two AC Outputs
- The main output has no-break functionality. The MultiPlus takes over the supply to the connected loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore-/generator power is disconnected.
- Unique PowerAssist feature
- The MultiPlus will prevent overload of a limited AC source, such as a generator or shore power connection. First, battery charging will automatically be reduced when otherwise an overload would occur. The second level will boost the output of a generator or shore side supply with power taken from the battery.
Technical Specifications
|MultiPlus Identifier
|Ac Input Frequency Range:
|55 - 65 Hz
|Charge Voltage Absorption:
|14.4 V
|Charge Voltage Float:
|13.8 V
|Storage Mode:
|13.2 V
|Operating Temperature Range:
|-40 to +65 °C
|Weight:
|4.4 kg
|Dimensions:
|311 x 182 x 100 mm
|Weight Kg:
|4.4
|Dimensions Cm:
|[31.1,18.2,10]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The MultiPlus, as the name suggests, is a combined inverter and charger in one elegant package. Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology, plus multiple system integration features.