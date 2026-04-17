The Victron Energy MultiPlus is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Multifunctional, with intelligent power management
The MultiPlus is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology, and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure
Two AC Outputs
The main output has no-break functionality. The MultiPlus takes over the supply to the connected loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore-/generator power is disconnected.
Unique PowerAssist feature
The MultiPlus will prevent overload of a limited AC source, such as a generator or shore power connection. First, battery charging will automatically be reduced when otherwise an overload would occur. The second level will boost the output of a generator or shore side supply with power taken from the battery.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy MultiPlus
MultiPlus Identifier
Ac Input Frequency Range: 55 - 65 Hz
Charge Voltage Absorption: 14.4 V
Charge Voltage Float: 13.8 V
Storage Mode: 13.2 V
Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +65 °C
Weight: 4.4 kg
Dimensions: 311 x 182 x 100 mm
Weight Kg: 4.4
Dimensions Cm: [31.1,18.2,10]
Unique Selling Proposition: The MultiPlus, as the name suggests, is a combined inverter and charger in one elegant package. Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology, plus multiple system integration features.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-43b1-7c61-b9cf-fcdbb2fd57da

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:01.398521Z