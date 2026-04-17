The Victron Energy Orion-Tr DC-DC Converter Non-isolated is No positioning statement available.

Smart alternator compatibility Vehicle manufacturers are now introducing smart ECU (Engine Control Unit) controlled alternators to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Smart alternators deliver a variable output voltage and are shut down when they're not needed. The converter has an engine-running detection mechanism. This prevents the converter from discharging the starter battery when the alternator does not supply power.

Engine shutdown detection The engine shutdown detection mechanism simplifies your ORION-Tr DC-DC Charger system by detecting if the engine is running without wiring additional switches or sensors. The factory default setting will work with most regular and smart alternators but can be re-configured with the VictronConnect App. Configuring the engine shutdown detection depends on the voltage the alternator generates when the engine is running.

Separation of the starter battery and the service battery The Orion-Tr Smart DC-DC Charger separates the starter and service batteries when the engine is not running.

Protection Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. Overload protected. Short circuit protected. Connector over-temperature protection.

High efficiency Using synchronous rectification, full load efficiency exceeds 95%.

IP43 protection When installed with the screw terminals oriented downwards.