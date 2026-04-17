The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Remote On/Off Terminal
The remote on/off terminal eliminates the need for a high current switch in the input wiring. The remote on/off can be operated with a low power switch or by for example the engine run/stop switch.
High Temperature Protection
Output current is automatically reduced at high ambient temperatures.
IP43 Protection
Rated IP43 when installed with screw terminals facing downward.
Screw Terminals
Simple installation with no special tools required.
Input Fuse (Non-Replaceable)
Built-in fuse on 12V and 24V input models only.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter
Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter Identifier
Input Fuse: On 12V and 24V input models only.
Output Current: The output current will reduce at high ambient temperature.
Unique Selling Proposition: The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is a professional-grade charger designed to safely and efficiently charge auxiliary batteries in dual battery systems. Ideal for vehicle and marine applications, it uses an adaptive 3-stage charging algorithm to optimize charging performance for both lead-acid and lithium batteries while protecting sensitive system components through electrical isolation. With built-in Bluetooth®, the Orion-Tr allows easy monitoring, configuration, and programming through the VictronConnect app.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbb-ca9a-7ebe-b48f-fe3292a03fce

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:37:30.887490Z