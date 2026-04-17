The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbb
Key Features
- Remote On/Off Terminal
- The remote on/off terminal eliminates the need for a high current switch in the input wiring. The remote on/off can be operated with a low power switch or by for example the engine run/stop switch.
- High Temperature Protection
- Output current is automatically reduced at high ambient temperatures.
- IP43 Protection
- Rated IP43 when installed with screw terminals facing downward.
- Screw Terminals
- Simple installation with no special tools required.
- Input Fuse (Non-Replaceable)
- Built-in fuse on 12V and 24V input models only.
Technical Specifications
|Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter Identifier
|Input Fuse:
|On 12V and 24V input models only.
|Output Current:
|The output current will reduce at high ambient temperature.
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is a professional-grade charger designed to safely and efficiently charge auxiliary batteries in dual battery systems. Ideal for vehicle and marine applications, it uses an adaptive 3-stage charging algorithm to optimize charging performance for both lead-acid and lithium batteries while protecting sensitive system components through electrical isolation. With built-in Bluetooth®, the Orion-Tr allows easy monitoring, configuration, and programming through the VictronConnect app.