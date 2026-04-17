The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

The Victron Energy Orion-Tr Isolated DC-DC Converter is a professional-grade charger designed to safely and efficiently charge auxiliary batteries in dual battery systems. Ideal for vehicle and marine applications, it uses an adaptive 3-stage charging algorithm to optimize charging performance for both lead-acid and lithium batteries while protecting sensitive system components through electrical isolation. With built-in Bluetooth®, the Orion-Tr allows easy monitoring, configuration, and programming through the VictronConnect app.