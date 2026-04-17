The Victron Energy Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V is No positioning statement available.

Pure Sine Wave Output Ensures clean and stable 120V AC power, ideal for sensitive electronics and appliances such as laptops, medical devices, and audio equipment.

High Surge Capacity Handles peak loads up to 2200W, making it suitable for devices with high startup currents, such as refrigerators, compressors, and power tools.

ECO Mode Enhances energy efficiency by automatically switching the inverter to standby when the load falls below a preset level, reducing unnecessary power consumption.