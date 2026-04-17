The Victron Energy Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbc
Key Features
- Pure Sine Wave Output
- Ensures clean and stable 120V AC power, ideal for sensitive electronics and appliances such as laptops, medical devices, and audio equipment.
- High Surge Capacity
- Handles peak loads up to 2200W, making it suitable for devices with high startup currents, such as refrigerators, compressors, and power tools.
- ECO Mode
- Enhances energy efficiency by automatically switching the inverter to standby when the load falls below a preset level, reducing unnecessary power consumption.
- Fully configurable
- Low battery voltage alarm trip and reset levels. Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels. Dynamic cut-off: load-dependent cut-off level.
Technical Specifications
|Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|2200W
|Max Efficiency:
|91%
|Weight:
|7.4kg
|Dimensions:
|4.60" x 9.13" x 14.25"
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[24]
|Weight Kg:
|7.4
|Dimensions Cm:
|[11.68,23.19,36.2]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Victron Phoenix Inverter 24VDC - 1200VA - 120VAC combines advanced inverter technology with robust construction, making it a reliable choice for diverse power needs. Its pure sine wave output ensures smooth operation for sensitive devices, protecting them from interference and potential damage caused by inferior power quality. With a high surge capacity, the inverter can accommodate appliances with significant startup power requirements, ensuring seamless operation for both standard and heavy-duty devices.