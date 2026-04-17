The Victron Energy Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Pure Sine Wave Output
Ensures clean and stable 120V AC power, ideal for sensitive electronics and appliances such as laptops, medical devices, and audio equipment.
High Surge Capacity
Handles peak loads up to 2200W, making it suitable for devices with high startup currents, such as refrigerators, compressors, and power tools.
ECO Mode
Enhances energy efficiency by automatically switching the inverter to standby when the load falls below a preset level, reducing unnecessary power consumption.
Fully configurable
Low battery voltage alarm trip and reset levels. Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels. Dynamic cut-off: load-dependent cut-off level.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V
Phoenix Inverter 1200VA 24V Identifier
Peak Power Output: 2200W
Max Efficiency: 91%
Weight: 7.4kg
Dimensions: 4.60" x 9.13" x 14.25"
Voltage Nominal V: [24]
Weight Kg: 7.4
Dimensions Cm: [11.68,23.19,36.2]
Unique Selling Proposition: The Victron Phoenix Inverter 24VDC - 1200VA - 120VAC combines advanced inverter technology with robust construction, making it a reliable choice for diverse power needs. Its pure sine wave output ensures smooth operation for sensitive devices, protecting them from interference and potential damage caused by inferior power quality. With a high surge capacity, the inverter can accommodate appliances with significant startup power requirements, ensuring seamless operation for both standard and heavy-duty devices.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-ff4e-7cce-8dd3-23c3e94a5bf2

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:49.184633Z