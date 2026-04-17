The Victron Energy Phoenix Inverter VE.Direct is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Phoenix Inverter VE.Direct ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- User Configurable Settings
- Phoenix has a communication port providing access to status information, alarms and automatic user-configurable low-voltage shut downs. Shut downs will be followed by a series of intelligent re-start attempts. User settings can be accessed from your computer or mobile device via VictronConnect – our free-to-use app.
- VE.Direct communication port
- The VE.Direct port can be connected to: A computer (VE.Direct to USB interface cable needed); Apple and Android smartphones, tablets, MacBook's and other devices (VE.Direct Bluetooth Smart dongle needed).
- Fully configurable
- Low battery voltage alarm trip and reset levels. Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels. Dynamic cut-off: load dependent cut-off level. ECO mode on/off and ECO mode sense level.
- Monitoring
- Input and output voltage, % load and alarms.
- ECO mode
- When in ECO mode, the inverter will switch to standby when the load decreases below a preset value (min load: 15W). Once in standby the inverter will switch on ...
- Proven reliability
- The full bridge plus toroidal transformer topology has proven its reliability over many years. The inverters are short circuit proof and protected against overheating, whether due to overload or high ambient temperature.
- High start-up power
- Needed to start loads such as power converters for LED lamps, halogen lamps or electric tools.
- Remote on/off
- A remote on/off switch can be connected to a two pole connector, or between battery plus and the left hand contact of the two pole connector.
Technical Specifications
|Phoenix Inverter VE.Direct Identifier
|Peak Power:
|2200 Watts
|Max Efficiency:
|87%
|Zero Load Power:
|7 Watts
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Victron Inverters with VE.Direct have incredible pure sine wave quality and the fact that you can monitor the inverter from your smartphone is even better (bluetooth dongle sold separately).","If you are looking for the lowest no load draw or zero load power, check at those numbers in the datasheet, truly amazing!","Developed for professional duty, the Phoenix range of inverters is suitable for the widest range of applications."]