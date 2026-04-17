The Victron Energy Phoenix MultiPlus is No positioning statement available.

Multi-functional The Multi gets its name from the multiple functions it can perform. It is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.

Two outputs to charge 2 battery banks The Multi/ MultiPlus features 2 outputs, of which 1 can carry the full output current. The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.