The Victron Energy Phoenix MultiPlus is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Multi-functional
The Multi gets its name from the multiple functions it can perform. It is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.
Two outputs to charge 2 battery banks
The Multi/ MultiPlus features 2 outputs, of which 1 can carry the full output current. The second output, limited to approximately 4 A and with a slightly lower output voltage, is intended to top up a starter battery.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Phoenix MultiPlus
Phoenix MultiPlus Identifier
Input Voltage V Ac: 187 - 265
Unique Selling Proposition: It is a powerful true sine wave inverter, a sophisticated battery charger that features adaptive charge technology and a high-speed AC transfer switch in a single compact enclosure.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-89f2-76b7-b9a9-49c31a851186

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:18.521469Z