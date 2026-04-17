The Victron Energy Phoenix Smart Inverter is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Phoenix Smart Inverter ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- Bluetooth built-in
- Low battery voltage alarm.
- Bluetooth built-in
- Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels.
- VE.Direct port
- The VE.Direct port can be connected to a computer (VE.Direct to USB interface cable needed) to configure and monitor the same parameters.
- Proven reliability
- The full bridge plus toroidal transformer topology has proven its reliability over many years.
- Protection
- The inverters are short circuit proof and protected against overheating, whether due to overload or high ambient temperature.
- High start-up power
- High start-up power to start loads such as power converters for LED lamps, halogen lamps or electric tools.
- ECO mode
- ECO mode on/off and ECO mode sense level.
- Remote on/off
- Remote on/off.
- LED diagnosis
- LED diagnosis.
Technical Specifications
|Phoenix Smart Inverter Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Phoenix Smart Inverter is an efficient and reliable inverter.","Built on the proven and field tested Phoenix inverter platform, it now comes with a new slimmer design and full metal casing.","It's powerful enough to supply most common plug in appliances in your car, boat, caravan or home."]