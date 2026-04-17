The Victron Energy Phoenix Smart Inverter is No positioning statement available.

Bluetooth built-in Low battery voltage alarm.

Bluetooth built-in Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels.

VE.Direct port The VE.Direct port can be connected to a computer (VE.Direct to USB interface cable needed) to configure and monitor the same parameters.

Proven reliability The full bridge plus toroidal transformer topology has proven its reliability over many years.

Protection The inverters are short circuit proof and protected against overheating, whether due to overload or high ambient temperature.

High start-up power High start-up power to start loads such as power converters for LED lamps, halogen lamps or electric tools.

ECO mode ECO mode on/off and ECO mode sense level.

Remote on/off Remote on/off.