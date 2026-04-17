The Victron Energy Phoenix Smart Inverter is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Bluetooth built-in
Low battery voltage alarm.
Bluetooth built-in
Low battery voltage cut-off and restart levels.
VE.Direct port
The VE.Direct port can be connected to a computer (VE.Direct to USB interface cable needed) to configure and monitor the same parameters.
Proven reliability
The full bridge plus toroidal transformer topology has proven its reliability over many years.
Protection
The inverters are short circuit proof and protected against overheating, whether due to overload or high ambient temperature.
High start-up power
High start-up power to start loads such as power converters for LED lamps, halogen lamps or electric tools.
ECO mode
ECO mode on/off and ECO mode sense level.
Remote on/off
Remote on/off.
LED diagnosis
LED diagnosis.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Phoenix Smart Inverter
Phoenix Smart Inverter Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Phoenix Smart Inverter is an efficient and reliable inverter.","Built on the proven and field tested Phoenix inverter platform, it now comes with a new slimmer design and full metal casing.","It's powerful enough to supply most common plug in appliances in your car, boat, caravan or home."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-2488-735b-b94d-13e9ea112297

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:58.942017Z