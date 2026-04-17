The Victron Energy Quattro-II is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Two AC Inputs & two AC Outputs
The Quattro-II can accept two AC inputs and automatically connect to the active source.
Unique PowerAssist feature
The Quattro-II will prevent overload of a limited AC source, such as a generator or shore power connection.
Two AC inputs and two AC outputs
The Quattro can be connected to two independent AC sources, for example , shore-side power and a generator, or two generators. The Quattro-II will automatically connect to the active source. The main output has a no-break functionality. The Quattro takes over the supply to the connected 120 V loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore/generator power is disconnected. Th e transfer time of the L1 output is less than 18 milliseconds so that computers and other electronic equipment will continue to operate without disruption.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Quattro-II
Quattro-II Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Similar to the MultiPlus-II, the Quattro-II is also a combined inverter and charger.","Additionally it can accept two AC inputs and automatically connect to the active source.","Its many features include a true sine wave inverter, adaptive charging, hybrid PowerAssist technology plus multiple system integration features such as three or split phase operation and parallel operation."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbc-b647-7f29-867b-0e9be495d79e

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:38:35.881018Z