The Victron Energy Quattro is No positioning statement available.

Two AC Inputs with integrated transfer switch The Quattro can be connected to two independent AC sourc es, for example the public grid and a generator, or two generators. The Quattro will automatically connect to the active source.

Two AC Outputs The main output has no -break functionality. The Quattro takes over the supply to the connected loads in the event of a grid failure or when shore/generator power is disconnected. This happens so fast (less than 20 milliseconds) that computers and other electronic equipment will continue to operate without disruption. The second output is live only when AC is available on one of the inputs of the Quattro.

Split phase option A split phase AC source can be obtained by connecting our autotransformer (see data sheet on www.victronenergy.com) to a 'European' inverter programmed to supply 240 V / 60 Hz.

Three phase capability Three un its can be configured for three phase output. But that's not all: up to 4 sets of three 15 kVA units can be p arallel connected to provide 144 kW / 180 kVA inverter power and 2400 A charging capacity.

PowerControl Dealing with limited generator, shore side or grid power. The Quattro is a very powerful battery charger. It will therefore draw a lot of curr ent from the generator or shore side supply. A current limit can be set on each AC input. The Quattro will then take account of other. AC loads and use whatever is spare for charging, thus p reventing the generator or mains supply from being overloaded.

PowerAssist Boosting shore or generator power. This feature takes the principle of PowerControl to a further dimension allowing the Quattro to supplement the capacity of th e alternative source.

Unique PowerAssist feature The Quattro will prevent overload of a limited AC source, such as a generator or shore power connection. First, battery charging will automatically be reduced when otherwise an overload would occur. The second level will boost the output of a generator or shore side supply with power taken from the battery.

Remote Monitoring and Control Compatible with Victron's GX devices (e.g., Cerbo GX), allowing for local and remote monitoring and control through the VRM Portal or app.