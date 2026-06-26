The K2 Systems 4Tile is Durable galvanised sheet steel replacement tiles for concrete roof tiles, designed for seamless integration with K2 roof hooks on pitched roofs.
[ Product Visualization: 4Tile ]
Hardware Ref: p-a9d99d
Technical Specifications
|4Tile Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a9d99d906e2c
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a9d99d906e2c\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|4Tile
|Product Url:
|https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/k2-4tile-metal-replacement-tiles-galvanised/2005298
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-a9d99d906e2c/images/pasted-0a9a5005.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|2005298
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":"1.076"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Durable galvanised sheet steel replacement tiles for concrete roof tiles, designed for seamless integration with K2 roof hooks on pitched roofs.
|Weight Kg:
|1.076