The K2 Systems 4Tile is Durable galvanised sheet steel replacement tiles for concrete roof tiles, designed for seamless integration with K2 roof hooks on pitched roofs.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems 4Tile
4Tile Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a9d99d906e2c
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a9d99d906e2c\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: 4Tile
Product Url: https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/k2-4tile-metal-replacement-tiles-galvanised/2005298
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date:
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation:
Documentation Pdf Url:
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Model Number: 2005298
Specs: {"weight_kg":"1.076"}
Unique Selling Proposition: Durable galvanised sheet steel replacement tiles for concrete roof tiles, designed for seamless integration with K2 roof hooks on pitched roofs.
Weight Kg: 1.076

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-a9d99d906e2c

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:09:57.423Z