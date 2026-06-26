The K2 Systems Dome 6 is The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems Dome 6
Dome 6 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-6d4e6af72778
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-6d4e6af72778\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: Dome 6
Product Url: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/dome-6-system/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/dome-6-system/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
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Model Number: Dome 6
Specs: {"roof_pitch_min_deg":"3","roof_pitch_max_deg":"10","module_length_max_cm":"239","module_width_max_cm":"117","elevation_angle_deg":"15"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.
Roof Pitch Min Deg: 3
Roof Pitch Max Deg: 10
Module Length Max Cm: 239
Module Width Max Cm: 117
Elevation Angle Deg: 15

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-6d4e6af72778

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:29:18.441Z