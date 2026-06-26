The K2 Systems Dome 6 is The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.
[ Product Visualization: Dome 6 ]
Hardware Ref: p-6d4e6a
Technical Specifications
|Dome 6 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-6d4e6af72778
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-6d4e6af72778\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|Dome 6
|Product Url:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/dome-6-system/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/dome-6-system/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-6d4e6af72778/images/pasted-85280b2a.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|Dome 6
|Specs:
|{"roof_pitch_min_deg":"3","roof_pitch_max_deg":"10","module_length_max_cm":"239","module_width_max_cm":"117","elevation_angle_deg":"15"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.
|Roof Pitch Min Deg:
|3
|Roof Pitch Max Deg:
|10
|Module Length Max Cm:
|239
|Module Width Max Cm:
|117
|Elevation Angle Deg:
|15