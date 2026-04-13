We Are Back

Altenergymag started in 2002. Thats a long time to be on the internet and things are different now. Lots more noise.
Going forward Altenergmag will be a super minimal bi-weekly update of alternative energy products.
Victron Microgrid
allows multiple independent Victron inverter/charger systems, named “Power Banks” to operate in parallel on a shared AC bus – even when Power Bank sizes vary – forming high-power off-grid systems that automatically share the load....... press release
Arctech announces StarShine I PV cleaning robot
featuring autonomous navigation and a patented precision drive system. The robot supports AI-driven deviation correction, SCADA monitoring, and 20° climbing capability...... official site
CATL Naxtra sodium-ion battery
for passenger vehicles featuring a 175 Wh/kg energy density. The system maintains over 90% capacity retention at –40 °C and utilizes Cell-to-Pack technology to enable a pure-electric range exceeding 400 km... press release