We Are Back

Altenergymag started in 2002. Thats a long time to be on the internet and things are different now. Lots more noise.

Going forward Altenergmag will be a super minimal bi-weekly update of alternative energy products.

Victron Microgrid allows multiple independent Victron inverter/charger systems, named “Power Banks” to operate in parallel on a shared AC bus – even when Power Bank sizes vary – forming high-power off-grid systems that automatically share the load....... press release

Arctech announces StarShine I PV cleaning robot featuring autonomous navigation and a patented precision drive system. The robot supports AI-driven deviation correction, SCADA monitoring, and 20° climbing capability...... official site

CATL Naxtra sodium-ion battery for passenger vehicles featuring a 175 Wh/kg energy density. The system maintains over 90% capacity retention at –40 °C and utilizes Cell-to-Pack technology to enable a pure-electric range exceeding 400 km... press release


New Panels:

And finally,
The EV future according to 1994... Electronics Australia Magazine
Honda EVX
GM HX3 Hybrid
Mitsubishi ESR