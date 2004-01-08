Best Of 2004

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be an alternative or an addition to petroleum diesel, which significantly reduces carbon emissions.
New Product Line Blends Innovative Design and Exceptional Performance
Nomination recognizes the work of greatest innovation and long-term significance within a particular field and is the first step toward WTN membership alongside such industry leaders as Apple, Sony, IBM, Royal Dutch/Shell, NASA, and Canada's Research in Motion.
SMA America is the first inverter manufacturer to receive NABCEP approval for their training courses.
The acquisition represents a continuation of GE Energy's (formerly GE Power Systems) strategy of developing a renewable energy portfolio. GE Energy is one of the world's leading suppliers of power generation technology, energy services, and management systems with 2003 revenues of nearly $18.5 billion.
Energy/environmental groups release responses from eight presidential candidates to survey on energy policy issues.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) partnered with Pardee Homes and energy consultant ConSol to introduce the Zero Energy Home concept with this single-family custom home at the Nevada Trails master-planned community.
The Eagle Vista Ranch in Livingston, Montana, recently flipped the switch on what may be the state's largest off-grid renewable energy installation. Planetary Systems, a Xantrex Certified Dealer, installed the off-grid system at the Ranch's 17,000 square foot indoor horse riding facility.
Astris Energi Inc. today announced they had received a purchase order from Alternate Energy Corporation (''AEC'') (OTC BB: ARGY) for the first Model E8 Portable Power Generator covered by the value-added reseller (VAR) agreement they signed in May 2004.