Best Of 2005

Xantrex Technology Inc. is proud to supply a solar inverter to the 2005 Lights of Hope campaign. The inverter is part of a unique solar system powering LED lights on a tree outside of a Vancouver hospital this holiday season.
According to a new study from ABI Research, by 2010 the global LED market may consist of two segments: a highly commoditized market in simple, inexpensive LEDs for mass-produced goods, and another sector dealing in high-end, high-tech innovations.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX Venture: CMH) has been awarded a contract by Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of a minimum of 1,200 solar LED-illuminated bus stops.
Green Builders and Solar/Wind Power users can improve the life of their battery banks. Build up of sulfate crystals is the main cause of battery failures. Now there is a new and simple solution. Battery Life Saver works on lead acid batteries to restore the battery to its original condition.
Fourteen builders, contractors and other Wisconsin building professionals were honored last week for their roles in building some of the most comfortable, durable, safe and energy efficient homes available in the country.
NREL is supporting the development of technologies that use the sun's warmth to make steam and spin an electricity-producing turbine.
(Victoria, BC) SPS Energy Solutions a company based in Victoria, BC that specializes in solar electric power has been given a BC government grant of $300,000 to develop and launch a “Solar 4 Schools” program.
The Alternative Energy Store's savvy customer service team can advise consumers about new MA energy initiatives, alternative energy products and rebates.
SustainableMarketing.com, a sustainable business network focused on marketing, launches a web hosting service that is "powered by the wind" The service goes beyond traditional web hosting by offering its customers services by connecting them to other green entrepreneurs.
ECR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. WILL HOST ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL SALES MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 30 AND OCTOBER 1, 2005 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation has entered an agreement with a syndicate led by GMP Securities Ltd. for a private placement of common shares totaling $10,000,000. Net proceeds will be used to support working capital, international expansion of facilities and the Company's acquisition strategy.
Share prices of renewable energy and low-carbon energy technology companies quoted in countries that have signed Kyoto outperformed those of companies quoted in countries that did not sign Kyoto by up to 35% in Q1 2005.
The RETScreen International: Results and Impacts 1996-2012 report provides a brief overview of the RETScreen International Clean Energy Decision Support Centre, it highlights results-to-date and it summarises an independent study that assesses the present and future impacts of RETScreen.
ABI Research finds that as hybrids reach into the mainstream, there will be changes in perception and function, which will mean different things to different markets.
D1 Oils biodiesel land reclamation project launched in The Philippines by President Arroyo
Says Efficiency Offers Even More Energy-Saving Potential
Solar concentrators using highly efficient photovoltaic solar cells will reduce the cost of electricity from sunlight to competitive levels soon, attendees were told at a recent international conference on the subject.
RenewableEnergyStocks.com Announces Non-Profit Featured Company Marion Institute as Host of Environmental Conference - "Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change"
Chile´s Minister of Economy and Energy, Jorge Rodriguez Grossi, and the Director of the National Commission on Energy, Luis Sanchez Castellón, announced today that Chile has joined the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP).
GridPoint's Intelligent Renewable Energy Management Appliance Will Compete for Most Innovative Commercial Technology of The Year
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