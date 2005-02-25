Wisconsin ENERGY STAR® Homes Program Recognizes Building Professionals for Roles in Building High-Performance Homes

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (February 21, 2005) - Fourteen builders, contractors and other Wisconsin building professionals were honored last week for their roles in building some of the most comfortable, durable, safe and energy efficient homes available in the country. Honorees were recognized during the New Construction Awards Banquet, sponsored by Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes, on Tuesday, February 1.



“Building professionals in Wisconsin are among the nation’s finest in building truly high performance homes,” said Greg Nahn, Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes program manager. “With these awards, we are honoring the very best among an already elite group.”



Winners were selected for their excellence in upholding the standards of the Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes program. The winners in each category were:

Excellence in Building Air Tightness Award

* Boerst Builders (Seymour, Wis.)

* Asher Enterprises Inc. (Eau Claire, Wis.)

* R Carl Design Group (Cedarburg, Wis.)

* Wood Construction of Wisconsin (Oregon, Wis.)

Excellence in Technology Adoption Award

* Schuh & Mulry Heating & Cooling Inc. (Kaukauna, Wis.)

* Dirks Heating & Cooling Inc. (Barron, Wis.)

* MCM Air Inc. (Winneconne, Wis.)

* Bohling & Sons (Sun Prairie, Wis.)

Excellence in Creative Advertising Award

* Christel & Heiberger Builders Inc. (New Holstein, Wis.)

* Crane Development, LLC (Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

* Kirst Builders (Kewaskum, Wis.)

* Degnan Design Builders (DeForest, Wis.)

System Built Builder/Dealer of the Year in Building Excellence

* Ferkey Builders- Manufacturer: Pittsville Homes (Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.)

Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes- Consultant of the Year

* Kevin Hogan, Energy Strategies (Sheboygan, Wis.)



The Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes program is part of Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency initiative. Program partners work to promote and build homes that incorporate innovative building materials and practices, exceeding nationally recognized building standards. Homes built under the program are, on average, up to 25 percent more energy efficient than homes built to Wisconsin’s Uniform Dwelling Code. More than 350 builders participate in the program, building over 3,600 Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes, statewide, to date.



The New Construction Awards Banquet was held during the Better Buildings: Better Business conference at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.



About Focus on Energy



Focus on Energy is a public-private partnership offering energy information and services to energy utility customers throughout Wisconsin. The goals of this program are to encourage energy efficiency and use of renewable energy, enhance the environment and ensure the future supply of energy for Wisconsin. Since July 2001, the program has helped Wisconsin’s businesses and residents reduce their annual energy consumption by more than 304.3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity and more than 13.7 million therms of natural gas. For more information, call 800-762-7077 or visit www.focusonenergy.com



About Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes



Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes is sponsored by Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program, a public private partnership offering energy information and services to energy utility customers throughout Wisconsin. The goals of this program are to encourage energy efficiency and use of renewable energy, enhance the environment, and ensure the future supply of energy for Wisconsin. To date, builders who have partnered with the Wisconsin ENERGY STAR Homes program have constructed more than 3,600 new homes built to program standards. For information about Focus on Energy services and programs, call 1-800-762-7077 or visit focusonenergy.com.



About Better Buildings: Better Business



Better Buildings: Better Business conference is sponsored by the Energy Center of Wisconsin, Focus on Energy, Wisconsin ENERGY STAR® Homes, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR, Alliant Energy - Wisconsin Power and Light, Xcel Energy, U.S. Department of Energy, Building America, Veridian Homes, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation, Wausau Homes/Sterling Building Systems, Energy Federation, Inc., Hofmann Energy Consultants, Madison Gas & Electric Company, CertainTeed Corporation, We Energies, Wisconsin Builders Association, Building Services Consultant, LLC, Ver Halen Incorporated / Pella Sales Division, Wisconsin Public Power Inc., Superior Water, Light and Power Company, DuPont Weatherization Systems: Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc., Lumber Dealers Supply, Inc., and Wausau Supply Company.