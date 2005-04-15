The recently released RETScreen International: Results and Impacts 1996-2012 report provides a brief overview of the RETScreen International Clean Energy Decision Support Centre, it highlights results-to-date and it summarises an independent study that assesses the present and future impacts of RETScreen.



Even with the conservative approach followed in the impact assessment, the firm SGA concludes that RETScreen has had a significant impact on all indicators in the short time that the software and related tools have been available, including:





Saving stakeholders an estimated $240 million in Canada and $600 million worldwide through the use of the RETScreen software and related tools;





Facilitating the implementation of roughly 320 megawatts (MW) of projects in Canada worth $750 million and 1,000 MW of projects worldwide worth approximately $1.8 billion; and





Helping Canadian and international stakeholders take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the order of 630 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2 per year to date and a projected 20 megatonnes (Mt) of CO2 per year by 2012.





SGA goes on to conclude that the RETScreen Software will have a substantial influence on the global clean energy industry in the years to come and an exponential rise in the impacts of RETScreen International can be expected.



The report is available in English and French in PDF format at the RETScreen Website: www.retscreen.net/ang/impact.php



Printed copies of the report can be obtained by contacting RETScreen Customer Support at rets@nrcan.gc.ca, indicating the number of copies requested and by providing the complete mailing address, including contact person.