Rebates for Renewable Energy Users

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The Alternative Energy Store advises homeowners of new Massachusetts renewable energy incentives



DATELINE: WORCESTER, MA… The Alternative Energy Store, Worcester, MA based providers of renewable energy products and catering to customers around the globe via their online store (AltEnergyStore.com) and catalog advises consumers about important new changes in Massachusetts’ renewable energy policies.



The Massachusetts’ Small Renewables Initiative has recently changed its policy to include more rebates for new construction, renovations and retrofits. The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative is providing $5 million in funding. Applications are currently being accepted for the first $1 million funding block. Now, Massachusetts homeowners, farmers, businesses, schools and public facilities can use wind energy to generate their own clean power and reduce electric bills while taking advantage of rebate incentives.



The Alternative Energy Store offers a variety of solar and wind energy products that enable customers to take advantage of renewable energy rebates. The company’s savvy customer service team can advise consumers about the new energy initiatives, alternative energy products and rebates via phone Toll Free (800) 320-9514 or through their website (www.altenergystore.com) email.



For more information about the Massachusetts Small Renewables Initiatives or to download guidelines or an application form, visit www.mtpc.org.



Making Renewable Energy Affordable

Founded in 1999, the Alternative Energy Store, LLC has catered to customers on every continent of the globe. With a mission to make renewable energy affordable, the Alternative Energy Store has established long-standing relationships with manufacturers to pass along the cost savings to customers. These relationships coupled with the expertise of the purchasing department and exceptional promotions enable the Alternative Energy Store to offer the best prices over competitors.



Committed to benefiting societies and the environment, the Alternative Energy Store is dedicated to educating consumers and providing the best selection of solar, wind, micro-hydro and other alternative energy products worldwide.



Alternative Energy Store is located at 65 Water Street in Worcester, Mass. For more information visit their website at www.AltEnergyStore.com or contact Toll Free (800) 320-9514.