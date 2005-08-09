RES - Marion Institute Hosts Bioneers

RenewableEnergyStocks.com Announces Non-Profit Featured Company Marion Institute as Host of Environmental Conference - “Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change”



Internationally Acclaimed Gathering of Scientific and Social Innovators



POINT ROBERTS, Wash., August 9th, 2005 - www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com (RES), an investor and industry news portal for the renewable energy sector, announces that its featured non-profit company, Marion Institute, will host the 1st Annual “Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change” Conference, to be held at UMASS Dartmouth, from October 14-16th.



The “Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change” Conference is the 2005 northeast regional Beaming Bioneers satellite environmental event. Bioneers is an internationally acclaimed annual gathering of scientific and social innovators who have demonstrated visionary and practical models for restoring the Earth and communities.



This UMASS Dartmouth event will feature such topics as renewable energy systems, new paradigms in business, native ecology, healthy food, youth leadership, holistic health, sustainable communities, a Youth Initiative program and much more and is expected to attract over 1,000 attendees, on each of the three days.



Featured presenters will include, Anna Lappé, Gunter Pauli, Juliet Schor, Jim Kunstler, John Cronin, Peter Forbes, Jonathan Todd, Susan Witt, John Lash, John Holdren, Roger Payne & Lisa Harrow and Dennis Whittle & Mari Kuraishi. Topics will include renewable energy systems, new paradigms in business, native ecology, healthy food, ‘brownfields,’ youth leadership, holistic health, sustainable communities, smart growth and more. We are also hoping to bring environmentalist icon Julia Butterfly Hill and AOL founder Steve Case.

“Bioneers by the Bay,” explains Executive Director Callum Grieve, “is swiftly becoming the go-to environmental event of 2005, here in the northeast - and the Institute and our partners are proud to be collaborating with Bioneers to create an annual gathering of visionary and practical solutions, with an emphasis on environmental issues that have particular relevance to our region.” Those interested in attending, exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities are invited to visit www.connectingforchange.org, call 1.508.743.0511 or email info@connectingforchange.org



The conference is a partnership between the Marion Institute, the Small Planet Fund, the New England Grass Roots Fund, The Coalition for Buzzards Bay, UMASS Dartmouth and a wide array of regional colleges and grassroots organizations.



In addition, the conference will present a program of speakers, workshops, panel discussions, exhibitors, food, entertainment, a film festival and related events. The “Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change” Conference will be linked, via satellite, to the main Bioneers event in San Rafael, California.

RES does not make recommendations, but offers a unique free information portals to research news, articles, interviews and a growing list of participating public and private companies in the renewable energy industry.



About “Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change”

“Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change” is a partnership between the Marion Institute, the Small Planet Fund, the E F Schumacher Society, the New England Grass Roots Fund, The Coalition for Buzzards Bay, UMASS Dartmouth and a wide array of local colleges and grassroots organizations - ensuring that this event becomes a profoundly inspiring, dynamic and successful annual experience. This conference features a live satellite downlink of the Bioneers Conference in San Rafael, CA. Visit the Bioneers website at www.bioneers.org for more information about the Bioneers Conference and our partnership.



Early Bird registration runs until August 15th. For more information about the “Bioneers by the Bay Connecting for Change” Conference, please call visit www.connectingforchange.org, call 1.508.743.0511 or email info@connectingforchange.org. Space is limited.



About Bioneers

Founded in 1990, Bioneers is a nonprofit organization that promotes practical environmental solutions and innovative social strategies for restoring the Earth and communities. For more information about Bioneers, please call 1.877.BIONEER, email info@bioneers.org or visit us online at www.bioneers.org



About The Marion Institute

Founded in 1992, the Marion Institute is dedicated to identifying and promoting programs that seek to enhance life for the Earth and its inhabitants. The Institute has long been dedicated to exploring new frontiers in health and healing of the mind, body, and spirit. We are committed to uniting people who want to heal the planet-and themselves-by encouraging a deeper understanding of the past, a dynamic experience of the present, and a passionate vision of a healthy future. We believe in the interdependence of all life and the critical balance necessary for a sustainable future. For more information about the Marion Institute, please call us at 508.748.0816, email us at info@marioninstitute.org or visit us online at www.marioninstitute.org



For Additional Information on the Marion Institute Please Visit:

http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/CO/Marion_Institute/Default.asp



RenewableEnergyStocks.com offers investors research, news and company links within the renewable energy sector. To complement this site, we also feature www.FuelCellCarNews.com to meet the interest in fuel cell technology and the participating public and private companies. InvestorIdeas sites do not give specific recommendations, and encourage investors to complete due diligence.



Our current list of Renewable/Alternative Energy Stocks is available here: www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp



Our current list of Fuel Cell Stocks is available here:

www.FuelCellCarNews.com/Companies/FuelCellCarnews/Stock_List.asp



RenewableEnergyStocks.com Blog:

Read the latest news and views about the Renewable Energy Industry and Renewable Energy Stocks: http://RenewableEnergyStocks.blogspot.com/



InvestorIdeas.com’s free “Investor Incite” Newsletter consists of company and industry updates, investment research and developing trends in key areas such as Homeland Security, Renewable Energy, Nanotechnology and more.

To sign up click here: www.InvestorIdeas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp



Disclaimer: ECON Investor Relations Inc is the owner of the domain www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com and www.FuelCellCarNews.com . Our site does not make recommendations, but offers a unique information portal to investors to research news, articles, and recent research. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any specific products or securities. All investments involve risk. Although we attempt to research thoroughly, we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of any information presented. We encourage all investors to use our sites only as a resource to further their own research. All information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and is not the opinion of ECON or its related web sites. ECON is not compensated by its non-profit Featured Company - The Marion Institute. www.InvestorIdeas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp



For more information contact:

Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Ann-Marie Fleming 866.725.2554

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com, or afleming@investorideas.com



Web Site: www.InvestorIdeas.com