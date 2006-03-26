Best Of 2006

On March 21st, 2006 the Ontario Government's announced the new standards price they will pay for energy produced from renewable sources in Ontario.
The Yingli Solar Company origins from the Tianwei Yingli New Energy Resources Co., Ltd., founded in 1998. Ever since, Yingli Solar kept developing state-of-the art production lines for wafers, cells and modules.
According to the report, if energy prices stay at their present level, microgeneration will create an Internet of energy that eventually impacts on incumbent energy providers.
The world's leading provider of information, research and consultancy for corporate and financial investors in clean energy is broadening its range of services with offerings focused on news and information, the US, China and the carbon markets.
Performance Contract Will Upgrade Building Systems at Elementary Schools and Improve Comfort and Efficiency
Hy9 Corporation, the leading manufacturer of metal membrane hydrogen purifiers and reformer products for industrial, specialty gas and energy markets.
Trade that stationary bike at the gym for an Electric Trike that gives you a workout at your pace and takes you places you love to go around your neighborhood and close to home without having to drive your car. Here's six reasons you will want to get your's soon:
Recently a conglomeration of Austin, TX businesses and non profits produced a 4 part, all-local green living festival. The first series of it's kind, "The Ball" attracted an average of 5,000 visitors per event.
Xantrex Technology Inc., the North American market leader for solar inverters, today announced it will preview two innovative new products and host speaking engagements at Solar Power 2006 - North America's largest solar industry conference in San Jose, CA from October 16 to 19, 2006.
The sun is often seen as the only way for you to generate your own electricity in a renewable fashion. The Air-X Southwest Windpower Land Air X 12V Wind turbine provides a powerful alternative with the ability to generate approximately 17% of a regular households energy needs.
Beijing, China - A historic agreement was forged today among four renewable energy organizations to assess the feasibility of increasing the use of renewable energy to 25% of global primary energy supply by the year 2025.
Deal involves 38,000 tonnes of carbon from FCO Ministers and staff
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES LARGEST-EVER 3 MILLION-UNIT 'D CELL' ULTRACAPACITOR ORDER FROM EUROPEAN WIND ENERGY SYSTEM MANUFACTURER
More Australians than ever are deciding to power their homes using energy from the sun. Solar power is the most advanced, cleanest and most viable form of renewable energy available to consumers of energy.
When it comes to designing the mechanism that will drive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, air regulators and renewable energy producers hold conflicting viewpoints. As a result, it is possible that new federal climate change policies may do more harm than good for renewable energy.
ULSTER PARK, NEW YORK- Solar Energy International (SEI) is coming to Ulster Park, NY to teach a series of Solar Electric Workshops- Photovoltaic (PV) Design / Installation and Advanced PV. Join us in these workshops, acquire hands-on skills and gain practical knowledge.
Panel To Discuss Portable Fuel Cells: Are They Ready To Market Now?
RenewableEnergyStocks.com' and GreenTechInvestor.com Challenges Investors; Are you the Ultimate Green Technology Investor?
European renewable energy industry associations call for the European Commission to acknowledge the European Parliament's (EP)decision to prioritise research in renewable energy. The Commission has ignored the EP's decision to strengthen the research budget for renewables and energy efficiency.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order in the amount of $1.6 million from Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of additional solar LED-illuminated bus stops.
Nissan Announces Armada as E85 compatible for model year 2007
Carmanah to supply 200 solar LED red obstruction light for the Sudanese Modile Telephone Company (Mobitel) in Khartoum, Sudan. These lights are scheduled for installation on remote telecommunications towers locations throughout Sudan.
GT's management and the company's operations at its Merrimack, NH (USA) headquarters remain unchanged.
New medical building features the latest in renewable energy systems from Selectpower Inc. Geothermal, solar systems will slash energy costs by $300 thousand a year while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Brampton, Ont. site
Ener1, Inc. announced today that its EnerDel battery company has installed its first mass production line for lithium ion battery electrodes at the Indiana facility. The production line is capable of producing the electrode equivalent of 5,000 Hybrid Electric Vehicle batteries (25KW) per month.
Receivers represent the heart of solar thermal power plants
ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. today announced the closing of a merger with FC Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB: FCFN.OB). The resulting issuer will operate under the name ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. and will execute ICP Solar's renewable energy plan as its sole business.
Sharp is the world leading manufacturer of photovoltaic modules (solar panels). Using technology perfected by Sharp's nearly 45 years of research and development, these modules use a textured cell surface to reduce reflection of sunlight, and BSF structure to improve conversion efficiency.
OPEC keeps oil prices low to discourage E85 use.
The National Alliance of Clean Energy Business Incubators (NACEBI) has become the Clean Energy Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the development of clean energy businesses.
An exciting new election pitch by the Green Party proposes that every Australian man, woman and child would wash under a solar heated shower.
The Russian municipal water market has gained the attention of some of the major water market players in Europe as a potentially large and expanding market. In 2005 the total revenues in the Russian water and wastewater treatment market were $960 million.
RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Innovative Transportation Designs See Strong Domestic Demand and Global Market Opportunity within India and China
The Alliance for Rural Electrification organised a workshop on Hybrid Systems, which took place on the 18th October 2006 in Brussels. The event allowed ARE to give its first important step towards the implementation of efficient and affordable hybrid systems' solutions in rural electrification.
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 06, 2006 -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that Spectrolab, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has achieved a new world record in terrestrial concentrator solar cell efficiency.
A national association that promotes a leading renewable energy technology will cease its operations, effective immediately.
Renewable energy and low-carbon technology industries are on course to set a new record of more than $100bn worth of financing transactions over the course of 2006, according to New Energy Finance, the leading specialist provider of financial information and research on investment in clean energy.