Best Of 2006

Biomaxx Systems Inc. to develop Biomass to electricity initiative

On March 21st, 2006 the Ontario Government's announced the new standards price they will pay for energy produced from renewable sources in Ontario.

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DaimlerChrysler Offers FFVs to the Public

DaimlerChrysler Offers FFVs to the Public

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SolarPlaza at Opening Yingli 3rd Phase Project

The Yingli Solar Company origins from the Tianwei Yingli New Energy Resources Co., Ltd., founded in 1998. Ever since, Yingli Solar kept developing state-of-the art production lines for wafers, cells and modules.

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Report Sees A Growing Number Of Householders Generating Green Energy

According to the report, if energy prices stay at their present level, microgeneration will create an Internet of energy that eventually impacts on incumbent energy providers.

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New Energy Finance launches four new services

The world's leading provider of information, research and consultancy for corporate and financial investors in clean energy is broadening its range of services with offerings focused on news and information, the US, China and the carbon markets.

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HONEYWELL SELECTED BY MERRICK UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR COST-CUTTING ENERGY UPGRADES

Performance Contract Will Upgrade Building Systems at Elementary Schools and Improve Comfort and Efficiency

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Texas Grocer to Offer E85 at Five Locations

H-E-B will offer E85 at 5 locations.

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Hy9 Corporation Secures $2.3 Million in Funding; Further Solidifies Leadership Position

Hy9 Corporation, the leading manufacturer of metal membrane hydrogen purifiers and reformer products for industrial, specialty gas and energy markets.

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New Electric Trike for Baby Boomers

Trade that stationary bike at the gym for an Electric Trike that gives you a workout at your pace and takes you places you love to go around your neighborhood and close to home without having to drive your car. Here's six reasons you will want to get your's soon:

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"Sustainable Shopper's Ball" a Huge Success

Recently a conglomeration of Austin, TX businesses and non profits produced a 4 part, all-local green living festival. The first series of it's kind, "The Ball" attracted an average of 5,000 visitors per event.

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Xantrex to preview innovative technology solutions at Solar Power 2006

Xantrex Technology Inc., the North American market leader for solar inverters, today announced it will preview two innovative new products and host speaking engagements at Solar Power 2006 - North America's largest solar industry conference in San Jose, CA from October 16 to 19, 2006.

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Renewable energy a breeze with Air-X Wind Turbines

The sun is often seen as the only way for you to generate your own electricity in a renewable fashion. The Air-X Southwest Windpower Land Air X 12V Wind turbine provides a powerful alternative with the ability to generate approximately 17% of a regular households energy needs.

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Compact Signed to Raise Renewable Energy to 25% of Global Energy Supply

Beijing, China - A historic agreement was forged today among four renewable energy organizations to assess the feasibility of increasing the use of renewable energy to 25% of global primary energy supply by the year 2025.

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UK Ministry Offsets Annual Air Travel Emissions with African CDM Project

Deal involves 38,000 tonnes of carbon from FCO Ministers and staff

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Maxwell Technologies Receives Largest 'D-Cell' Order

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES LARGEST-EVER 3 MILLION-UNIT 'D CELL' ULTRACAPACITOR ORDER FROM EUROPEAN WIND ENERGY SYSTEM MANUFACTURER

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Renewable energy: solar power for homes

More Australians than ever are deciding to power their homes using energy from the sun. Solar power is the most advanced, cleanest and most viable form of renewable energy available to consumers of energy.

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Climate Policy Could Hinder Renewable Energy

When it comes to designing the mechanism that will drive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, air regulators and renewable energy producers hold conflicting viewpoints. As a result, it is possible that new federal climate change policies may do more harm than good for renewable energy.

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GOT SUN? Own Your Power

ULSTER PARK, NEW YORK- Solar Energy International (SEI) is coming to Ulster Park, NY to teach a series of Solar Electric Workshops- Photovoltaic (PV) Design / Installation and Advanced PV. Join us in these workshops, acquire hands-on skills and gain practical knowledge.

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JADOO POWER TO PARTICIPATE AT 34TH ANNUAL COWEN TECH CONFERENCE

Panel To Discuss Portable Fuel Cells: Are They Ready To Market Now?

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Green Energy Virtual Stock Challenge is Underway

RenewableEnergyStocks.com' and GreenTechInvestor.com Challenges Investors; Are you the Ultimate Green Technology Investor?

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The European Renewable Energy Associations call for adequate research budget for renewable energies

European renewable energy industry associations call for the European Commission to acknowledge the European Parliament's (EP)decision to prioritise research in renewable energy. The Commission has ignored the EP's decision to strengthen the research budget for renewables and energy efficiency.

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Carmanah Receives $1.6 Million Purchase Order for Solar-Powered LED Bus Stop Lighting in London

Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order in the amount of $1.6 million from Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of additional solar LED-illuminated bus stops.

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Nissan Announces New FFV Model at NEVC Meeting

Nissan Announces Armada as E85 compatible for model year 2007

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Carmanah Provides Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for Telecom Projects in Sudan

Carmanah to supply 200 solar LED red obstruction light for the Sudanese Modile Telephone Company (Mobitel) in Khartoum, Sudan. These lights are scheduled for installation on remote telecommunications towers locations throughout Sudan.

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GT Equipment Technologies is Now "GT Solar"

GT's management and the company's operations at its Merrimack, NH (USA) headquarters remain unchanged.

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Geothermal and solar systems in Medical Building will slash energy costs by $300 thousand a year

New medical building features the latest in renewable energy systems from Selectpower Inc. Geothermal, solar systems will slash energy costs by $300 thousand a year while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Brampton, Ont. site

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ENER1 INSTALLS FIRST PHASE PRODUCTION LINE

Ener1, Inc. announced today that its EnerDel battery company has installed its first mass production line for lithium ion battery electrodes at the Indiana facility. The production line is capable of producing the electrode equivalent of 5,000 Hybrid Electric Vehicle batteries (25KW) per month.

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SCHOTT Celebrates Opening of New Solar Receiver Production Facility

Receivers represent the heart of solar thermal power plants

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ICP Solar Technologies Completes Merger and Initial Public Financing

ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. today announced the closing of a merger with FC Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB: FCFN.OB). The resulting issuer will operate under the name ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. and will execute ICP Solar's renewable energy plan as its sole business.

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New model Sharp NE-80EJE Multi-Crystalline Solar Panels arrive with increased efficiency!

Sharp is the world leading manufacturer of photovoltaic modules (solar panels). Using technology perfected by Sharp's nearly 45 years of research and development, these modules use a textured cell surface to reduce reflection of sunlight, and BSF structure to improve conversion efficiency.

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OPEC to Keep Oil Prices Low to Discourage Alternative Fuel Use

OPEC keeps oil prices low to discourage E85 use.

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Clean Energy Alliance to Expand NREL's Business Assistance Model

The National Alliance of Clean Energy Business Incubators (NACEBI) has become the Clean Energy Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the development of clean energy businesses.

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Greens Pro-active on Solar power

An exciting new election pitch by the Green Party proposes that every Australian man, woman and child would wash under a solar heated shower.

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Russia: a fresh lease of life to water treatment in Europe

The Russian municipal water market has gained the attention of some of the major water market players in Europe as a potentially large and expanding market. In 2005 the total revenues in the Russian water and wastewater treatment market were $960 million.

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New Featured Alternative Transportation Technology Companies Reduce Green House Gas Emissions

RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Innovative Transportation Designs See Strong Domestic Demand and Global Market Opportunity within India and China

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ARE takes the lead in hybrid systems' solutions for rural electrification

The Alliance for Rural Electrification organised a workshop on Hybrid Systems, which took place on the 18th October 2006 in Brussels. The event allowed ARE to give its first important step towards the implementation of efficient and affordable hybrid systems' solutions in rural electrification.

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Boeing Spectrolab Terrestrial Solar Cell Surpasses 40 Percent Efficiency

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 06, 2006 -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that Spectrolab, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has achieved a new world record in terrestrial concentrator solar cell efficiency.

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Renewable Energy Association Ceases Operation

A national association that promotes a leading renewable energy technology will cease its operations, effective immediately.

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Clean Energy Deal Volume Hits $100bn

Renewable energy and low-carbon technology industries are on course to set a new record of more than $100bn worth of financing transactions over the course of 2006, according to New Energy Finance, the leading specialist provider of financial information and research on investment in clean energy.

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