The Green Energy Virtual Stock Challenge is Underway - Investors Can Still Register to Win a ZAP Electric Car



RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ and GreenTechInvestor.com Challenges Investors; Are you the Ultimate Green Technology Investor?



POINT ROBERTS, Wash., Delta, B.C. June 26, 2006 - Green technology investor portals www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ and www.GreenTechInvestor.com challenge investors to take part in “The Ultimate Green Tech Investor Virtual Stock Trading Contest”, with a chance to win a ZAP (ZP) electric car or electric scooter. Additionally investors will gain a valuable education in green and environmentally friendly technology over the course of this summer’s virtual trading competition.



Current sponsors and prizes include a ZAP® www.zapworld.com Electric Car and Electric Scooter, plus prizes from MicrocapTrade www.microcaptrade.com, Energy Hedge Fund Center LLC www.energyhedgefunds.com and eco friendly children’s products, Wild Heart Ranch, Inc. www.WildHeartRanch.com



The top five trading leaders at the time of this release were: amazzotta, Magnum, Arnetta1, Green Thumb and IMTIAZ AHMED.



The contest starts investors with $200,000 in virtual dollars to invest in green companies of choice from a list provided by RenewableEnergyStocks.com’. The current stock list includes a cross section of public companies trading on OTC, AMEX, NASDAQ, NYSE as well as TSX. The contest started June 19th and runs through to August 18, 2006.



To register and sign up: http://www.greentechinvestor.com/sign_up.aspx



List of Green Stocks to Trade: http://www.greentechinvestor.com/stock_list.aspx



About Us:



The Ultimate Green Tech Investor Virtual Stock Trading Contest - a chance to win an electric car and other great prizes!



Brought to you by InvestorIdeas.com’, RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ and EnvironmentStocks.com, FuelCellCarNews.com and our sponsors



www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ (RES), www.EnvironmentStocks.com (ES) and www.FuelCellCarNews.com (FCCN) are portals within the InvestorIdeas.com’ content umbrella. Our sites do not make recommendations, but offer investors research, news, interviews, articles, blogs and links to public companies within the renewable energy, clean tech and fuel cell sectors. We provide a variety of renewable and green content through: Clean Energy News Blog, Renewable Energy Blog and articles by solar expert, J. Peter Lynch, all available on RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ Disclaimer: Portals are compensated by Featured advertising companies.



For our comprehensive list of Renewable Energy Stocks: http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp



Featured Renewable Energy Portal Sponsors: (RES is compensated by: Alchemy Enterprises, Encore Clean Energy, Hydrogen Power International Inc., XsunX Inc., Smartcool Systems and Vitasti Inc. as disclosed in disclaimer) InvestorIdeas.com’ Disclaimer: www.InvestorIdeas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp



Our sites do not make recommendations, but offer information portals to research news, articles, stock lists and recent research. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. We attempt to research thoroughly, but we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of information presented. All Information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and/or IR firm and is not the opinion of our web sites. These sites are currently compensated by its “featured companies” http://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp



For more information contact:



Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Ann-Marie Fleming

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com, or afleming@investorideas.com



Site: www.GreenTechInvestor.com



Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com’, ZAP