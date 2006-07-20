Nissan Announces New FFV Model at NEVC Meeting

Jefferson City , MO - During the just concluded Summer Meeting of the National Ethanol Vehicle Coalition (NEVC), Harland Reid, Senior Director of Government Affairs of Nissan North America, Inc., announced that the Nissan Armada will be produced as an E85 compatible vehicle in 2007. The vehicle will be manufactured at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi plant.



“Yes, the Armada will be the newest of Nissan’s E85 compatible line for 2007,” stated Reid.



Nissan began offering the 5.6 liter Titan truck as a flexible fuel vehicle (FFV) in 2005. The company plans on producing approximately 55,000 flexible fuel Titans this year and plans to produce about 20,000 FFV Armadas in model year 2007. The 2007 E85 full-size SUV Armada will have a 5.6 liter V8 engine, offer three-row, eight-passenger seating and up to 9,100-pound maximum towing capacity. Both the Titan and Armada will be available in North Central, South Central, South East, and Mid-Atlantic regions where there are the highest concentrations of E85 stations.



Nissan is also the newest automaker to join the NEVC and Reid was named as a member of the NEVC’s Board of Directors at the recent meeting. General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and DaimlerChrysler are also members of the NEVC and serve on its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to see Nissan add the Armada to the growing list of automobiles and light trucks that are being manufactured to operate on 85 percent ethanol,” stated Phil Lampert, Executive Director of the NEVC. “The NEVC has been the nation’s leading advocate of the production of FFVs and development of E85 fueling infrastructure and we believe that the market incentives provided to automakers to produce such vehicles are working. The recent announcement by GM, Ford, and DaimlerChrysler committing to double production of FFVs clearly demonstrates the commitment and investments that automakers have made in regard to production of E85 capable vehicles. We applaud Nissan for this announcement and look forward to working with their management and staff to promote this exceptional vehicle.”



Reid also praised U.S. Senator Thad Cochran for his leadership as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Senate’s approval of $213 million in new federal funding for research and development of renewable fuels. “Nissan shares Senator Cochran’s commitment to achieving the tremendous environmental and energy security benefits that result from increased use of renewable fuel in flexible fuel vehicles,” Reid added.



Senator Cochran was pleased to learn of Nissan’s plans to produce the E85 capable Armada at its Canton, Mississippi plant. “We have been working hard in the Senate to provide funding and incentives for clean, renewable transportation fuels that lessen our dependence on foreign oil. I appreciate Nissan’s decision to expand its production of flexible fuel vehicles in Canton, Mississippi through the introduction of the FFV Armada,” said Cochran. The E85 capable Nissan Titan is also produced at the Canton plant.



A complete listing of all E85 compatible vehicles and E85 fueling stations can be found at www.E85Fuel.com.



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