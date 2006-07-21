Carmanah Receives $1.6 Million Purchase Order for Solar-Powered LED Bus Stop Lighting in London, England



Victoria, British Columbia, Canada: Wednesday, July 19, 2006 - Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order in the amount of $1.6 million from Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of additional solar LED-illuminated bus stops. These units are scheduled for installation throughout the City of London, England, starting in early June 2006.



“Carmanah is pleased to continue to provide the solar lighting for London Buses’ solar illuminated bus stop project,” states Carmanah’s CEO, Art Aylesworth. “Carmanah has been involved with this initiative since the early field trials in 2001, and we are proud to maintain our relationship with Trueform as a technology partner to London Buses.”



The solar environment in London is very challenging and a good test of Carmanah’s proprietary solar energy management systems. This order follows the September of 2005 order when Carmanah was selected for the provision of solar LED lighting and was awarded an initial rollout valued at $1.5 million.



“We are very pleased with the results of the installation of the initial 1000+ systems since September 2005, which were assembled and delivered 1000+ via our new facilities in Crawley, England,” states Richard Sowter, VP of European Operations.



About Trueform Engineering Ltd.



Trueform Engineering Ltd. specializes in passenger transport infrastructure services and products, subcontract fabrication, engineering, and finishing services in the United Kingdom. Trueform is widely regarded as the UK’s leading transportation solution provider to the bus industry and maintains depots throughout the region. The company has major contracts in place with numerous government bodies, including an exclusive agreement for bus stop

and shelter infrastructure with London Buses. For more information, visit www.trueform.co.uk.



About London Buses



London Buses is the division of Transport for London that manages all bus services in London, England. The organization plans routes, specifies service levels and monitors service quality. It is also responsible for bus stations, bus stops and other support services for the city. London Buses’ network is one of the largest and most comprehensive urban transport systems in the world. Each weekday over 6,800 scheduled buses transport more than six million passengers over 700 different routes. For more information, visit www.tfl.gov.uk/buses.



About Carmanah Technologies Corporation



Carmanah is an award-winning manufacturer specializing in energy efficient technologies. The Company is currently focused on three technology groups: solar-powered LED lighting, solar power systems & equipment and LED

illuminated signage.



Carmanah is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Its United Kingdom is based in the London, England, and the Company has additional branch offices and/or sales representation in 11 cities across Canada and the United States. With more than 250,000 installations worldwide, Carmanah is one of the world’s premier suppliers of energy-efficient products.



The shares of Carmanah Technologies Corporation are publicly-traded on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “CMH” and on the Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol “QCX”. For more information, please visit

www.carmanah.com



For further information, please contact:



David Davies

Tel: (250) 382-4332

ddavies@carmanah.com