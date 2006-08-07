Hy9 Corporation Secures $2.3 Million in Funding; Further Solidifies Leadership Position

HOPKINTON, MA - August 7, 2006 Hy9 Corporation, the leading manufacturer of metal membrane hydrogen purifiers and reformer products for industrial, specialty gas and energy markets, announced today that it has secured a $2.3 million round of funding. The funding will enable Hy9 to expand its line of hydrogen purifiers into the ultra-high purity (UHP), high purity and fuel cell markets, and reformers for the portable fuel cell market.



Hy9 Corporation manufactures globally-deployed, high-productivity, low-cost membranes and products with leak-tight seals that extract pure hydrogen from gas mixtures much like a filter. Hy9’s membrane-based hydrogen reformers successfully integrate catalysts in a process intensification to create a compelling economic, durable, one-step process for fuel reforming. As a result, Hy9’s products provide enabling solutions for hydrogen purification, generation and recycling. For more information on Hy9’s products, visit Hy9’s product page



Over the last five years, Hy9 Corporation has manufactured and sold over 600 high-purity hydrogen purifiers with over 3 million cumulative hours of global field use. The recent funding will enable Hy9’s seasoned business and technical teams to broaden its line of hydrogen purifiers into the ultra-high purity (UHP), high purity and fuel cell markets.



“With our recent round of financing, Hy9 is well-positioned to leverage our proprietary technologies and global commercial success to provide compelling economic hydrogen purification and reforming solutions for the industrial, specialty gas and energy markets,” said Jeffrey T. Altman, President and CEO, Hy9 Corporation.



Hy9 Corporation was founded by Dr. Walter Juda, who previously founded Ionics, Inc., a former NYSE-listed company that was sold to GE in 2004 for $1.1 billion; Prototech Company, now a division of Süd Chemie AG; and his technology contributions facilitated the spin-off by Prototech of E-TEK, Inc. All companies are global leaders in water purification and wastewater treatment, environmental catalysts, and other catalysts and components for PEM fuel cells, respectfully.