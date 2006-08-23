GT Equipment Technologies is Now "GT Solar"

Merrimack, NH (USA) - GT Equipment Technologies, Inc. announced today it has changed its name to GT Solar Incorporated. GT’s management and the company’s operations at its Merrimack, NH (USA) headquarters remain unchanged.



GT Solar CEO, Kedar Gupta, said: “This name change reflects the fact that most of the business we’re conducting around the globe is in the solar (photovoltaic or PV) energy industry, or, as a layman would say it, turning sunlight into electricity. It’s one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and GT Solar has become an industry leader. Our name now makes it clear that we are in the business of enabling technology, manufacturing and equipment solutions for the solar (PV) industry worldwide.”



GT Solar designs and manufactures multi-crystalline growth furnaces, reactors for poly-silicon production, turnkey PV fabrication lines for wafers/cells/modules, cell process and test equipment, and custom equipment to expand a customer’s capabilities. GT also conducts R&D on silicon feedstock production, solar cell processes and crystal growth modeling.



For more information on GT Solar, go to www.gtsolar.com. To contact GT by phone, call in the US at (603) 883-5200.