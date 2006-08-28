New Electric Trike for Baby Boomers

To get back into shape, lose weight, and stay healthy.

To socialize, have fun, and be more active.

To feel younger and “in-style”. (Design is important as well as Quality)

To serve as a “second car” - make short trips to the store, bank, etc.

To take in the car, boat or SUV on vacation.

To discover the “kid” in yourself again.





Electric Trikes are comfortable, easy to balance, and a thrill to ride. Maximum crusing speed is 12.5 MPH and you can go for 20 miles on a battery charge.



Our Trike will also offer accessory packages including a version for Golf, Touring, Camping, and Shopping soon.