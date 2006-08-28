New Electric Trike for Baby Boomers
By Don Harmon
- To get back into shape, lose weight, and stay healthy.
- To socialize, have fun, and be more active.
- To feel younger and “in-style”. (Design is important as well as Quality)
- To serve as a “second car” - make short trips to the store, bank, etc.
- To take in the car, boat or SUV on vacation.
- To discover the “kid” in yourself again.
Electric Trikes are comfortable, easy to balance, and a thrill to ride. Maximum crusing speed is 12.5 MPH and you can go for 20 miles on a battery charge.
Our Trike will also offer accessory packages including a version for Golf, Touring, Camping, and Shopping soon.